Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

New Relic stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.90. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.94.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,793,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 47,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,874,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

