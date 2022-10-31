Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 19,225 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Kyndryl by 4,594.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,293 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,954 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at $5,869,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kyndryl news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Machuel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $9.76 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.71%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

