Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $1.24 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Toast by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,871,000 after buying an additional 1,048,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,118,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Toast Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE TOST opened at $22.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion and a PE ratio of -13.94.
In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,099,087.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $652,326.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,909.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,415. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Toast in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
