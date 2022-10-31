Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $741,000 Position in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,946 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enviva

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Royal Smith bought 3,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.92 per share, for a total transaction of $155,760.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 265,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,489.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enviva Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $59.26 on Monday. Enviva Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $91.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 441.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVA shares. Citigroup upgraded Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enviva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

