Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes $938,000 Position in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESAB. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $155,576,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $25,222,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $24,809,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the first quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $11,002,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.05. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $58.08.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. Equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ESAB in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

ESAB Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.