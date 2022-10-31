Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $5,010,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 55.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $1,230,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $557,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares in the company, valued at $257,778.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder An-Yen Hu sold 24,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $757,213.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,558,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $557,436.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,778.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,490 shares of company stock worth $7,348,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.48 and a one year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $139.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.21 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 50.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Confluent to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

About Confluent

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.