TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,683 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,683.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.19.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.66 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

