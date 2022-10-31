Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $27.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

