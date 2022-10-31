Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 6.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

NYSE UI opened at $350.16 on Monday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.15 and a twelve month high of $350.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.28.

Ubiquiti Increases Dividend

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 2,339.52% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $443.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $196.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

