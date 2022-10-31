Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Upstart were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 276.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 100.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $355.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

