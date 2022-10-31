US Bancorp DE Buys 2,834 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $67.14 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

