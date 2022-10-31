US Bancorp DE Buys 521 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $169.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

