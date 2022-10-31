US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 732,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 228,324 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $6,653,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 515.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 206,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 41.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after buying an additional 102,144 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NTCT opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.