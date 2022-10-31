US Bancorp DE Has $727,000 Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLF opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Argus cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

