US Bancorp DE Has $730,000 Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPK opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $24.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graphic Packaging

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

