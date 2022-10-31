US Bancorp DE Sells 2,608 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,160,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average is $58.49. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.14 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.