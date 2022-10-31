US Bancorp DE Sells 4,769 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Terex were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Terex by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Terex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Terex by 5.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $51.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.73.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

