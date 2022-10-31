US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $53.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

