V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. V.F. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 185.19%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

