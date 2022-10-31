Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $182.56 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.