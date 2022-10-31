Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,622 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 98.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in GMS during the second quarter valued at $165,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $47.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GMS to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 6,324 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $247,078.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,620.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.19 per share, with a total value of $8,238,950.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,336,573 shares in the company, valued at $254,666,868.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

