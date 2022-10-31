Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BayCom were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BayCom by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BayCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 634,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,806,000 after purchasing an additional 380,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BayCom by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $19.30 on Monday. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BayCom Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. BayCom’s payout ratio is presently 10.31%.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on BayCom to $23.50 in a report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at BayCom

In related news, Director Robert G. Laverne sold 8,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $167,550.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,718.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.