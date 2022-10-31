Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 17.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 2.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WIRE. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Price Performance

WIRE opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.76. Encore Wire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. The company had revenue of $762.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.13 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.