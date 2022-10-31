Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $142.36 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. Qualys had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,990,184.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $388,567.63. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,071.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,157,672 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.