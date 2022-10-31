Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in M/I Homes by 32.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 50,201 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 24,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $42.97 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.33 and a 12 month high of $64.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About M/I Homes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on M/I Homes from $83.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

