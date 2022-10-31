Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $4,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in nVent Electric by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in nVent Electric by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock valued at $288,632. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock opened at $36.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $33.62. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $745.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

About nVent Electric

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.