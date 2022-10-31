Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 705,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $1,702,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.82. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.