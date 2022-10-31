Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,999 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Materion were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,208,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Materion by 3.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 759,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Materion from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $85.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $97.89.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Materion had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $445.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

In other Materion news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.35, for a total transaction of $276,331.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

