Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,079 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.2% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 188,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCRX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

