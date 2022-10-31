Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $4,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $61.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

