Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678,100 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 1,201,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $42,972,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $37,156,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth about $11,682,000. 14.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GFS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.61.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.47.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

