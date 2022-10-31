Wells Fargo & Company Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $253.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $231.08.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $214.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.37. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.48). Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,066,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,714,667,000 after buying an additional 563,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,637,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,911,714,000 after acquiring an additional 565,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chubb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,293,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,773,000 after acquiring an additional 541,010 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Chubb by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,280,000 after acquiring an additional 505,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.