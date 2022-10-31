Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,070 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KOS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $682,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of KOS opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.87.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.