Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT opened at $8.30 on Monday. Alight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Profile

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Articles

