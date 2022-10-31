Xponance Inc. Acquires New Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALIT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Alight Trading Up 2.6 %
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alight Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.