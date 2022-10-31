Xponance Inc. Acquires New Shares in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.26. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.07, a current ratio of 11.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

