Xponance Inc. Acquires New Stake in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clover Health Investments by 23.7% during the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $1.57 on Monday. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The stock has a market cap of $749.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

