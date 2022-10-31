Xponance Inc. Buys New Shares in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in American Well in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Up 5.0 %

American Well stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.16. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The company had revenue of $64.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMWL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Insider Activity at American Well

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,906.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 125,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $469,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,425,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,079.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $50,923.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 810,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,906.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,255 shares of company stock worth $2,056,981. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.