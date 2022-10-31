Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 11,457 Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,457 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Once Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RKLB. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.70.

Shares of RKLB opened at 5.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.80 and a 200-day moving average of 5.09. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of 3.53 and a one year high of 16.97.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 55.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 53.19 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 115.48% and a negative return on equity of 16.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,796,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, insider Arjun Kampani sold 14,121 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total transaction of 74,135.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately 3,175,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 41,508 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 217,917.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,796,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 9,429,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,819 shares of company stock worth $3,981,840 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

