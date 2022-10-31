Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 12,854 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,073,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,467 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,093,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,848,000 after purchasing an additional 757,809 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,422,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,332,000 after purchasing an additional 584,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,313,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,187,000 after acquiring an additional 250,730 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.9 %

About Uniti Group

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

