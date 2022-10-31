Xponance Inc. Grows Position in MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MultiPlan were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in MultiPlan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MultiPlan by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

In related news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MultiPlan news, Director Mark Tabak sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $17,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,099,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 362,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,626.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MultiPlan to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of MPLN stock opened at $2.66 on Monday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.27.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $290.13 million during the quarter.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

