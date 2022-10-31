Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,029,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TELL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Tellurian Trading Up 1.2 %

Tellurian Profile

Shares of TELL opened at $2.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

(Get Rating)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.