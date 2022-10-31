Xponance Inc. Has $113,000 Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $723,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 47,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $7.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.35 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

