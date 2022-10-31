Xponance Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,327,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after buying an additional 531,409 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,967,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,109,000 after buying an additional 2,604,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,063,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 247,815 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,339,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 2,818,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on UEC. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Uranium Energy Company Profile

UEC stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 2.10.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.