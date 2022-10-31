Xponance Inc. Has $75,000 Holdings in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKLA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,511,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 555,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,103,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 342,248 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 367,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 200,268 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $3.20 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton purchased 3,000,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,047,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,076,810.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,276,120 shares of company stock worth $4,667,701. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Profile

(Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.