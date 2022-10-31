Xponance Inc. Has $97,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 334.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,368,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522,666 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,752,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,206,000 after buying an additional 2,590,196 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,072,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,060,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,130,000 after buying an additional 1,660,004 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $4.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $4.71. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,839,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,318,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

