Xponance Inc. Invests $36,000 in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $650,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysafe by 505.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 85,748 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 48.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. The firm had revenue of $378.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

