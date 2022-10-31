Xponance Inc. Invests $67,000 in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $38,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 453,010 shares of company stock worth $2,216,287. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOBY opened at $4.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

