Xponance Inc. Invests $76,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.36.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

SOFI opened at $5.45 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.39 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.