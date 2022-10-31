Xponance Inc. Invests $77,000 in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Luminar Technologies

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,500. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 832.16% and a negative return on equity of 134.47%. The company had revenue of $9.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 million. Analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

