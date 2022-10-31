Xponance Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

VRT stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

